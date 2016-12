KALEIDOSKOP 2016: Meriah, Ini Dia 7 Festival Kuliner Besar Sepanjang 2016

My taste buds just got insane because this delicious streetfoods from different parts of the world and cooked by famous chefs.. #ChocolateMartabakIndonesia #HoyTordThailand #BBQRibsIndonesia #LaingPH #BringhePH #BahkutehPorridgeSG #LechonDeLecheWithTruffleRicePH #wsfc16 #worldstreetfoodcongress2016

