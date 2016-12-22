Ladies, Bikin Eyebrow Pomade Sendiri dari Cokelat Bubuk, Yuk!

ALIS adalah bagian dari wajah yang tak luput dari riasan. Karena tren yang ada, kini alis tebal alami menjadi primadona. Tak pelak ini juga membuat beberapa make-up item khusus untuk alis bisa beragam macam dan harganya.
Salah satunya adalah eyebrow pomade yang harganya juga tak murah. Namun ternyata Anda juga bisa membuatnya sendiri di rumah lho! Dengan bahan-bahan alami yang bahkan bisa membuat bulu alis tumbuh lebih lebat.
Seperti video DIY yang dibagikan oleh Queen of DIY, Farah Dhukai lewat akun Instagramnya. Yang diperlukan hanyalah cokelat bubuk, minyak almond dan charcoal. Lantas, bagaimana membuatnya? Berikut pemaparannya.
👀DIY EYEBROW POMADE -to fill and grow brows! 👀 👌🏾Eyebrow products can get expensive so here is a cheap diy alternative that works just as well! 💁🏽If your brows are dark like mine: ▪️1/4 tsp cacao powder ▪️+activated charcoal - this makes it darker so only add as much as u need to match your brows ▪️10 drops almond oil or castor oil -this helps take care of your brows and castor oil helps grow them! ▪️MIX until you get a bouncy pudding consistency 💁🏼If your brows are lighter: ▫️1/4 tsp cacao powder ▫️+ corn starch - this makes it lighter so only add as much as u need to match your brows ▫️10 drops almond oil or castor oil ▫️MIX until you get a bouncy pudding consistency ✅Apply onto your brows like you would a regular brow pomade (you can set your brows with a brow gel if youd like) - VOILA! DIY EASY BROW POMADE for SUPER cheap! It LEGIT works like a brow pomade - it doesnt smear or move around :) Try it for yourself! 🏺Store the mixture in an empty gel eyeliner pot or a seal container of your choice and reuse until it finishes! Lips: @farsalicare Rose gold elixir to moisturize @hudabeauty Lip contour in bombshell to line and fill #diy #hudabeauty #hudabeautylipcontour #farsali #farsalicare #reallashes
A video posted by Farah D (@farahdhukai) on
Pertama, siapkan dan campurkan seperempat sendok makan coklat bubuk, charcoal (yang akan membuat warna alis lebih gelap sehingga pemakaian harus disesuaikan), 10 tetes almond oil yang akan membuat bulu alis tumbuh lebih cepat.
Dapatkan tekstur seperti gel lalu terapkan langsung pada alis Anda. And, voila! Pomade dengan harga selangit tersebut sudah Anda miliki dengan mudah. Simpan di dalam lemari es agar eyebrow pomade buatan Anda lebih tahan lama.
NATAL 2016: Momen Natal Bersama Keluarga Lebih Seru dengan Permainan Ini