Ladies, Bikin Eyebrow Pomade Sendiri dari Cokelat Bubuk, Yuk!

👀DIY EYEBROW POMADE -to fill and grow brows! 👀 👌🏾Eyebrow products can get expensive so here is a cheap diy alternative that works just as well! 💁🏽If your brows are dark like mine: ▪️1/4 tsp cacao powder ▪️+activated charcoal - this makes it darker so only add as much as u need to match your brows ▪️10 drops almond oil or castor oil -this helps take care of your brows and castor oil helps grow them! ▪️MIX until you get a bouncy pudding consistency 💁🏼If your brows are lighter: ▫️1/4 tsp cacao powder ▫️+ corn starch - this makes it lighter so only add as much as u need to match your brows ▫️10 drops almond oil or castor oil ▫️MIX until you get a bouncy pudding consistency ✅Apply onto your brows like you would a regular brow pomade (you can set your brows with a brow gel if youd like) - VOILA! DIY EASY BROW POMADE for SUPER cheap! It LEGIT works like a brow pomade - it doesnt smear or move around :) Try it for yourself! 🏺Store the mixture in an empty gel eyeliner pot or a seal container of your choice and reuse until it finishes! Lips: @farsalicare Rose gold elixir to moisturize @hudabeauty Lip contour in bombshell to line and fill #diy #hudabeauty #hudabeautylipcontour #farsali #farsalicare #reallashes

A video posted by Farah D (@farahdhukai) on Jun 5, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT