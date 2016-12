Hilangkan Bau Mulut di saat Liburan Tahun Baru dengan Bahan Alami Ini

😷do YOU or someone YOU KNOW have BAD BREATH?😷 🤒THIS is how you cure it. Tag a friend who can use this! ✅1tbs of COCONUT OIL (or any oil of your choice) *coconut oil is THE BEST for this* ✅PUT IT IN YOUR MOUTH ✅SWISH it around for 15 minutes - yes 15 minutes ✅Spit it out ✅Brush your teeth 🐲WOOP! NO MORE DRAGON BREATH!🐉 🙊-I know some people are going to say - well just chew gum. Well gum/mint/mouthwash is only a temporary fix, while this is more long term. 👏🏾WHY THIS WORKS! 💡-this is called oil pulling, which is an Ayurvedic treatment to treat imbalances 💡-this KILLS bacteria in your mouth (there are thousands of kinds bacteria in our mouth) that cause BAD BREATH - this bacteria also causes plaque, gingivitis and other oral health issues 💡-doing this regularly will not only give you FRESH breath, but itll make your TEETH WHITER AND SHINIER 💡-replace your mouthwash with this natural alternative and be fresh to death *it is best to do this on an empty stomach, once per day* ❤️Thank you to @lifeofsal for gracefully getting slayed by dragon breath. No husbands were harmed in the making of this video.👫

