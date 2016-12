Wow, Rihanna Ajak Fans Desain Sepatu Bersama!

Who wants to design a one-of-a-kind pair of #THECREEPER with me?! Starting TODAY you can win the entire line of my #FENTYxPUMA Creepers - the shoe of the year and other dope prizes like custom chaps designed for the ANTI World Tour and an autographed collector's edition box set of all 8 records on vinyl! All you have to do is donate to my @crowdrise fundraiser to support the @claralionelfdn at www.crowdrise.com/rihanna

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:56pm PST