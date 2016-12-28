Ini Dia Beauty Blogger yang Paling Berpengaruh di 2016

KECANGGIHAN teknologi dengan adanya beragam platform media sosial tak menampil juga mempengaruhi tren dalam dunia kecantikan dan tata rias wajah. Tak hanya melahirkan tren, dari media sosial akhirnya juga melahirkan sederet beauty enthusiast yang menjelma menjadi seseorang yang berpengaruh di dunia kecantikan.
Sebut saja Huda Kattan yang mulai dikenal di Instragam dan kini menjadi beautypreneur yang cukup berpengaruh di kancah internasional. Lalu, tak kalah dengan Huda di dalam Negeri juga hadir Lizzie Parra yang menyedot perhatian karena dari beauty blogger biasa dirinya kini juga meluncurkan lini kosmetik. Lantas, siapa lagi beauty blogger yang berpengaruh pada tahun ini? Berikut Okezone rangkum beauty blogger yang paling berpengaruh pada 2016 ini.
Huda Kattan
Siapa yang tak kenal dengan beauty blogger satu ini. Sebagaimana dikutip Harpers Bazaar awalnya Huda Kattan adalah seorang beauty blogger biasa yang dengan tulus terus memposting beragam tips dan trik kecantikan, dimulai pada 2010 lambat laun hadirlah Instagram yang memudahkan hobinya tersebut.
Kerja kerasnya pun membuahkan hasil, pada pertengahan tahun lalu dirinya menjelma menjadi beautypreneur dengan meluncurkan kosmetik dengan namanya sendiri, Huda Beauty. Lini kosmetiknya tersebut memproduksi berbagai make-up item mulai dari fake lashes hingga liquid matte lipstick yang memang sedang happening sekiranya dua tahun belakangan.
Rasanya memang pantas untuk menyandangkan beauty blogger yang berbasis di Dubai ini sebagai beauty enthusiast yang paling berpengaruh pada tahun ini. Bagaimana tidak, followersnya telah mencapai 14 juta, dirinya pun kerap membantu beauty blogger lain untuk menggapai cita dengan reposting karya-karya mereka. Huda pun tak pernah takut untuk mencoba apa pun trik make-up yang aneh dan unik untuk memberi tahu dunia bahwa beauty is not pain.
James Charles
Pada tahun ini "beauty boys" juga kian eksis di kalangan beauty blogger. Ini dibuktikan dengan hadirnya James Charles, seorang pemuda 17 tahun yang berbasis di Amerika Serikat. Dirinya yang terus menerus memposting beauty trick akhirnya mencuri perhatian CoverGirl untuk menjadikannya ambassador. Tak hanya itu, sederet lini kosmetik juga mempercayainya sebagai partner untuk memulas produk make-up mereka. Selama 2016 ini James berhasil mengumpulkan followers setidaknya 1 juta di akun Instagramnya.
I am so beyond excited and overwhelmed and happy and astonished and of course, SHOOK, to announce that I am the newest face of @covergirl. First ever male ambassador for the brand and I am so honored and excited to be working with such an iconic brand. I started my Instagram one year ago to inspire others and as an artistic outlet to challenge myself creatively. I truly hope that this shows that anyone and everyone can wear makeup and can do anything if you work hard. I can't wait to share with you all what we have in store, but trust me when I say it's gonna be real good. 😊💕 make sure you check out @covergirl's page for more info coming soon, and my new bff @katyperry as well for a cute pic! 😉 Thank you all so much. This would not be possible without all of you.
A photo posted by James Charles (@jamescharles) on
Farah Dhukai
Untuk tips kecantikan, bagaimana mendapatkan kulit yang glowing, mengatasi rambut yang kusam, membuat bibir merekah Anda bisa mengikuti Instagram Queen of DIY yang berparas Timur Tengah ini. Dirinya begitu berpengaruh untuk dunia kecantikan khususnya di Instagram, terbukti followernya mencapai 4,3 juta.
VICTORIA SECRET FASHION SHOW INSPO MAKE UP💁🏾🏃🏽♀️ 🦄eyes: UNICORN PRIMER: @farsalicare ROSE GOLD PALETTE @hudabeauty - MOONSTONE on the lid (use a fluffy brush to get a light wash of colour) SANDALWOOD in the crease, BLACK TRUFFLE as an eyeliner (i used NO shadow on my lower lashline) MASCARA: @lorealmakeup Voluminous Superstar #reallashes .. who else makes the worst faces when they put mascara on their lower lashes 🙎🏽face: WARM BEIGE vanish foundation stick @hourglasscosmetics MOONLIGHT custom enhancer drops @coverfx PINK SAND cream cheek colour @tomford applied with @beautyblender no contour. no extreme undereye highlight. Keepin the skin fresh and dewy like an 👼🏽 👄lips: GOSSIP GIRL lip contour @hudabeauty DREAM LOVER lip glass #MACMariahCarey @maccosmetics @mariahcarey 🍫Disclaimer: Please remember that you are beautiful just the way you are. You dont need to look like anyone but YOU, and you dont need to conform to the “standard” of “beauty" YOU ARE the standard, and what makes this world beautiful is that we are all unique and come in so many different sizes, shapes, colours and forms. Some ppl like wearing makeup, some ppl dont, and neither is better than the other. I have seen the “take her swimming” comments one too many times and I have two things to say-- 1. i dont know how to swim so you will be an accessory to murder if you take me swimming and 2. makeup is a fun way to express yourself and play up your beauty. It washes off at the end of the day and you still have your natural beauty, and most importantly, your inner beauty. I totally ate like 15 ferrero rochers while watching the VS fashion show and dont regret it one bit. The presence of one womans beauty is not the absence of yours. Shoutout to ALL the beautiful babes out there that are living life the way THEY want to. ❤️
A video posted by Farah D (@farahdhukai) on
