Wow, Ini Hidangan yang Dilahap The Rock saat Natal

Yeah so this cheat meal went down at 11:45pm last night. 8 slices of sour dough French toast topped with loads of apple pie. Sat on the couch like the big, brown, bald, tattooed glutinous version of Jabba The Hutt and watched the Force Awakens again. It was my Christmas gift to myself and I want everyone out there to remember one of our golden rules during the holidays, "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself". #TheForceIsStrong #SoIsMyPieGame #DwantaClaus🎅🏾

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:03pm PST