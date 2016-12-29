Inovasi Terbaru, Cincin Anti Tumpah saat Aplikasikan Cat Kuku

SEMUA wanita menyukai meni-pedi. Tak mengapa harus membayar untuk pekerjaan yang sesungguhnya bisa dilakukan sendiri ini.
Meski sudah banyak tutorial DIY yang memberikan informasi bagaimana untuk memulas cat kuku sendiri di rumah, namun tetap saja, kerepotan seperti cat kuku yang sering tumpah menjadi alasan banyak wanita enggan mani-padi sendiri di rumah. Namun, kini agaknya para beauty junkie bisa sedikit bersenang hati.
Pasalnya, telah hadir inovasi baru dalam mempermudah setiap wanita yang ingin memulas cat kuku. Inovasi tersebut adalah cincin silikon wearable nail polish holder. Seperti apakah bentuknya?
Sebagaimana dilansir Marie Claire, Kamis (29/12/2016) alat ‘canggih’ ini berbentuk seperti cincin dengan tiga lubang untuk jari dan holder untuk menahan tabung cat kuku dengan berbagai ukuran.
RepostBy @forever__nailart: Review of the original Tweexy: Packaging: I think the packaging it comes in is super cute! 10/10 Function: I think it works really good it does everything it says it does. On all the nail polish bottles I tried it fit all of them and they stayed in place. I really like how there's two tabs on the side so it's easy to put it on and take it off. This is extremely helpful because if you just slide the Tweexy on/off each time it may smudge the polish. The material of the tweexy also seems very durable. 10/10 Overall: overall I think the Tweexy is a pretty useful product especially if you do your nails on the go a lot or if you're just clumsy and ended up spilling the nail polish over while doing your nails😂👌. The Tweexy also comes in many different colours which is nice. So overall I would give the Tweexy a 10/10. #thetweexy #tweexyreview #review #tweexy" )
A video posted by tweexy (@thetweexy) on
Cara memakainya pun hanya memasukan ruas-ruas jari ke dalam lubang cincin lalu letakkan botol cat kuku yag ada di atas-atas jari. Mudah bukan? Anda bisa memakainya sambil bersantai di atas tempat tidur bahkan di pinggir pantai. Jika Anda menginginkannya, Anda bisa memesan secara online karena sayangnya ini belum ada di Indonesia.
