Inovasi Terbaru, Cincin Anti Tumpah saat Aplikasikan Cat Kuku

RepostBy @forever__nailart: Review of the original Tweexy: Packaging: I think the packaging it comes in is super cute! 10/10 Function: I think it works really good it does everything it says it does. On all the nail polish bottles I tried it fit all of them and they stayed in place. I really like how there's two tabs on the side so it's easy to put it on and take it off. This is extremely helpful because if you just slide the Tweexy on/off each time it may smudge the polish. The material of the tweexy also seems very durable. 10/10 Overall: overall I think the Tweexy is a pretty useful product especially if you do your nails on the go a lot or if you're just clumsy and ended up spilling the nail polish over while doing your nails😂👌. The Tweexy also comes in many different colours which is nice. So overall I would give the Tweexy a 10/10. #thetweexy #tweexyreview #review #tweexy" )

