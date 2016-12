TAHUN BARU 2017: Bosan Bakar Jagung? Bikin Suguhan Spesial dari Jagung Ini

Introducing: GRILLED CHEESE CORN ON THE COB from @tymbussanich. πŸ§€πŸŒ½πŸž The most raw, turn-your-head-inside-out ideas come from the @foodbeastfamily. Tag someone who's never seen this before! πŸ‘‡πŸ‘‡πŸ‘‡πŸ‘‡πŸ‘‡πŸ‘‡

A video posted by foodbeast (@foodbeast) on Nov 3, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT