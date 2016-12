Susah Mencicipi Makanan Mewah saat Liburan di Jepang? Ini Caranya

-Tokuyama (とく山) in Nishiazabu, Tokyo- Many a Tokyo artist and hipster have supped at this cherry wood counter. You can try very traditional Kaiseki and Fugu here. #japanfoodie #foodie #instagood #food #yummy #delicious #hungry #foodgasm #foodphotography #foodpics #h #foodstsgram #instafood #michelin #followme #gastroart #nomnom #travel #traveljapan #lovejapan #love #tokuyama #lovedbyartist #nishiazabu #TABLEALL

A photo posted by TABLEALL (@tableall) on Oct 17, 2016 at 8:00am PDT