Indahnya Kehidupan Hiu Martil di Bawah Laut Lombok

#throwback Diving bareng hiu martil di Belongas, Lombok. Nama dive site-nya: The Magnet. Diving dua hari dive site yang ini. Hari pertama liat sekumpulan hiu martil, ada 17 ekor! Ini video dive di hari kedua. Seru banget!! Sooo happy to see those hammerheads! I think they're soooo handsome! 😍😄❤️. . Tapi hanya diver yang udah berpengalaman aja yang boleh dive site ini, karena arusnya yang kencang & very unpredictable. Minimal harus punya Advanced level (PADI) dan dive log harus minimal 100 dives. Let's go diving with hammerhad sharks! . . ************************************** ----------------------------------------- Diving with hammerhead sharks in Belongas, South Lombok. The dive site is called "The Magnet". On the first day, I saw a school of hammerheads here. More than 17 of them! 😱 I took this video on the second day. Up close and personal with the hammerheads. So freakin' cool!! . Only experienced divers are allowed to dive in this spot. They have to hold at least an Advanced dive license from PADI and a minimum of 100 dives in their log book. Let's go diving with the hammerheads! 😍 #Lombok #Belongas #TheMagnet #hammerheads #hammerheadsharks #diving

