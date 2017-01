Masker Wajah dari Cokelat Untuk Atasi Jerawat

▶️ PRESS PLAY▶️ 🍩🍫🍫 ___________________________________________________ Tag YOUR DOLLS 👯 show me love 😘❤️ ___________________________________________________ 🍭directions 🍩 2 tbls unflavored gelatin 🍩 2 Tbls organic milk 🍼 🍩 1 tsp organic cocoa powder 🍩 1/4 organic neem honey ___________________________________________________ 🍭warm up gelatin and milk for 10 sec until thick add in cocoa powder and been honey mix well then apply evenly on face. Wait 30 mins or until completely dry. Peel it slowly as it will peel all the blackheads and whitheads out of your skin leaving a glowing complexion 🙌🙌 ____________________________________________________ Cocoa powder idea was inspired by my gorgeous insta queen @rochellewick she loves to contour with her cocoa powder 😍❤️ ______________________________________________________ Cocoa contains anti aging properties helps to hydrate , rejuvenate and to tone your face 😘 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #hypnaughtymakeup #hypnaughtypower #fakeupfix #peachyqueenblog #eyeblogbeauty #hairmakeupdiary #makeupfeed #makeupclips #stylevideo #1minutemakeup #fakeupfix #allmodernmakeup #howtomakeup #glamvids #makeupvideos #melformakeup #makeupfanatic1 #makeupslaves #makeupgeek #hudabeauty #makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupmafia #makeupartistsworldwide #brian_champagne #fcmakeup #hairmakeupdiary #talkthatmakeup @wakeupandmakeup

A video posted by H A B I B A (@makeupholic_moon) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:19am PST