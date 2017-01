Lagi Hits, Ini Pasta yang Diolah dalam Mangkuk Keju Raksasa

Two wheels are better than one! 💥🙌🏻 #cheesypasta #4formaggi #pestoandburrata #parmigianowheel #thenightmarket #thatsamorecheese #Ilovemozzarella @thenightmarket

A video posted by That's Amore Cheese (@thatsamorecheese) on Dec 6, 2016 at 11:41pm PST