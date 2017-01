Lupakan 'Fitsa Hats', Lebih Baik Bikin Sendiri Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Siapa gak suka pizza? Lihat @videomasak nya Tag temen kamu . . Chicken Alfredo Pizza Serving 8 INGREDIENTS 1 pizza dough 3 tablespoons alfredo sauce ½ cup mozzarella cheese ½ cup cooked chicken 1 cubed roma tomato PREPARATION 1. Preheat oven to 450°F/230°C. 2. Roll out dough to about 10 - 12 inches in diameter. 3. Top pizza with alfredo sauce, chicken, and tomatoes. 4. Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes, or until crust is crispy and cheese is melted and 5. turning golden brown. 6. Garnish with parsley and cut into 8 slices. 7. Enjoy!

A video posted by Resep Masak Dapur Cook (@resepyummy) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:35pm PST