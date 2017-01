Tidak Menemukan Gerai 'Fitsa Hats', Enaknya Makan Pizza di 6 Restoran Pizza Ini

New menu alert 1: One of the only good things about the start of January is that we can show you our #ultimatecomforts menu! First up, Barbacoa Romana. Celebrating the best of Brazilian barbecued beef, the Barbacoa Romana is once again on the menu. It features smoky pulled beef which has been marinated in chilli, lime and garlic, a spicy chipotle salsa, mozzarella and passata with a fresh finish of chopped tomato, red onion and fresh coriander all on top of the famous PizzaExpress Romana base. #pizzaexpress #pizza

