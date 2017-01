Penampilan Michelle Obama saat Pidato Terakhir sebagai First Lady

“So much admiration for our First Lady, @MichelleObama. It has been my greatest honor to dress her over these past 8 years." - Narciso First Lady @MichelleObama wears Narciso Rodriguez Pre-Fall 2017 dress while delivering her final remarks today in Washington D.C. #narcisorodriguez #michelleobama #flotus

