Rekomendasi Resep Sarapan Pagi: Pisang Cokelat Gulung Goreng

Fried Chocolate Banana Egg Rolls Credit @tastemade_japan⠀ INGREDIENTS:⠀ 1 banana⠀ 2 tbsp white wine⠀ 1 tbsp sugar⠀ 1 tsp lemon juice⠀ 8 pieces chocolate (from a chocolate bar)⠀ 4 slices sandwich bread⠀ flour⠀ egg, beaten⠀ oil for frying⠀ powdered sugar ⠀ STEPS:⠀ Slice bananas into half-inch pieces and place into a saucepan along with the white wine, sugar and lemon juice. Heat over medium and continue to cook until liquid has evaporated and banana has become very soft. Turn off heat and set aside to cool.⠀ Cut off the crusts from the bread slices. Flatten the bread slices with a rolling pin. Cut crusts into small pieces.⠀ Put banana mixture onto bread slice. Top with two pieces of chocolate. Roll it up tightly, pinching the sides to secure the filling inside.⠀ Coat with flour. Then dip into beaten egg. Finally coat with the cut up pieces of crust.⠀ Deep-fry until golden brown and crispy.⠀ Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve immediately.

