Hidangan Praktis dan Lezat Breakfast Sandwich Roll Up

By @proper_tasty Follow @simple.nails.vids BREAKFAST SANDWICH ROLL UP Servings: 2-3 INGREDIENTS 9 slices white bread 3-4 rashers bacon, cooked 2 breakfast sausages, cooked Ketchup 1 tablespoon butter PREPARATION 1. Stack the slices of bread and cut the crusts off. 2. Arrange the slices in a 3x3 square on clingfilm, overlapping them slightly. 3. Roll out with a rolling pin until they are all combined together. 4. Spread ketchup over the square, then add the scrambled egg, bacon and sausages to the bottom third of the square. 5. Roll up and remove the cling film. Cut in half. 6. Heat up the butter in a pan. 7. Fry the rolls in butter until all sides are golden brown. 8. Enjoy!

A video posted by Tag A Friend&share This Page! (@foodieliciousfood) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:50am PST