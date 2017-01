Mengintip Misteri Patung di Bada Valley Poso Sulawesi Tengah

This one is Palindo, the biggest statue in Bada valley and yes, its a guy! Bada Valley, located in the Lore Lindu National Park in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, contains hundreds of megaliths. #megalith #statue #fujifilm_id #fujifilm #centralsulawesi #sulawesi #sulawesitrip #travel #indonesia #badavalley #megalithic

