Hilangkan Komedo dengan Pencukur Alis? Bisa!

PULASAN make-up tidak akan selalu mulus, tergantung bagaimana keadaan kulit wajah. Menumpuknya kulit mati dan komedo bisa membuat pulasan foundation terlihat cakey atau seperti pecah dan tebal.
Ada cara instan mengatasi permasalahan ini. Seorang beauty influencer yang aktif di Instagram, mempunyai tips sederhana untuk mengatasinya, bahkan akan membuat riasan Anda terlihat flawless. Yang dibutuhkan hanyalah pencukur alis dan juga minyak kelapa.
Sebenarnya ini sama saja dengan melakukan eksfoliasi namun dengan cara yang lebih cepat. Caranya, bersihkan wajah dengan air lalu keringkan. Kemudian gunakan pencukur alis untuk eksfoliasi bagian wajah terdapat banyak kulit mati dan komedo dengan menggosokannya dengan lembut.
Cakey foundation? How I shave and exfoliate my nose, to get rid of black and whiteheads 😱And for a flawless looking makeup and skin inmediately 😱✨👑💕 TAG YOUR BESTIES 👭👯SNAPCHAT for QUESTIONS: sherrymaldonado 👻 BYE to dead skin!!! What I do: -Use a brow razor (It's very gentle and delicate it won't hurt you at all if you do it slow and gentle) 💁🏻 -I do it before going to bed -Only on my nose, because is my problem area ( but there is a lot of people that do it all over their face but always avoiding the eye area) The technique is called "dermaplane" and you should read more about it 😉 -I make sure my skin is clean and completely dry, it should be in it is most natural form, without any topical products such as serums or moisturizers 🤗 - Then I Hold my skin and the brow razor to get to everywhere of my nose and exfoliate☺️ -Finally I moisturize ( it doesn't have to me coconut oil) using any face moisturizer & go to bed💤😴 🤗 Always before bed so your skin rest all night and you are ready to apply makeup if you do next morning . This leaves my nose skin smoother, glowing, and more youthful looking 😘 If you do it let me know on the comments your results❤️/ Como exfolio my nariz para deshacerme de puntos negros,blancos y de toda la piel muerta que hace que mi maquillaje se vea 👎🏻 Lo que hago: 🔸Uso depiladora de cejas ( Es super delicada asi que no te va a herir, claro siempre hay que hacerlo lento y de una manera suave ) 🔸Lo hago antes de ir a Dormir para que mi piel descanse en la noche,🔸Me aseguró antes de que mi piel este limpia, seca y en su forma más natural, sin ningún producto aplicado antes como sueros o hidratantes. 🔸Sujeto mi piel delicadamente y la depiladorcita para llegar a todas las áreas de la nariz que quiero quiero exfoliar y tengo piel muerta 🔸Después hidrato y a 😴💤 🔸Inmediatamente veras resultados. 🔸Solo lo hago en la nariz porque es donde tengo problema( hay gente que lo hace en toda la Cara, evitando el area de los ojos siempre, y esta técnica se llama "dermaplane" si les interesa toda la cara les sugiero leer más acerca #diy#eyebrow#razor#beauty#hudabeauty#skin#flawless#wakeupandmakeup#vegas_nay#anastasiabeverlyhills
A video posted by Sherry Maldonado | Model (@sherrymaldonado) on
Setelah itu, untuk merelaksasi kulit, gunakan minyak kelapa sehabis pengelupasan. Dan, make-up base Anda seperti foundation bisa Anda pulas kembali. Hasilnya, seketika make-up nampak flawless tanpa khawatir terlihat seperti didempul atau cakey.
