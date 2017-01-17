Hilangkan Komedo dengan Pencukur Alis? Bisa!

Cakey foundation? How I shave and exfoliate my nose, to get rid of black and whiteheads 😱And for a flawless looking makeup and skin inmediately 😱✨👑💕 TAG YOUR BESTIES 👭👯SNAPCHAT for QUESTIONS: sherrymaldonado 👻 BYE to dead skin!!! What I do: -Use a brow razor (It's very gentle and delicate it won't hurt you at all if you do it slow and gentle) 💁🏻 -I do it before going to bed -Only on my nose, because is my problem area ( but there is a lot of people that do it all over their face but always avoiding the eye area) The technique is called "dermaplane" and you should read more about it 😉 -I make sure my skin is clean and completely dry, it should be in it is most natural form, without any topical products such as serums or moisturizers 🤗 - Then I Hold my skin and the brow razor to get to everywhere of my nose and exfoliate☺️ -Finally I moisturize ( it doesn't have to me coconut oil) using any face moisturizer & go to bed💤😴 🤗 Always before bed so your skin rest all night and you are ready to apply makeup if you do next morning . This leaves my nose skin smoother, glowing, and more youthful looking 😘 If you do it let me know on the comments your results❤️/ Como exfolio my nariz para deshacerme de puntos negros,blancos y de toda la piel muerta que hace que mi maquillaje se vea 👎🏻 Lo que hago: 🔸Uso depiladora de cejas ( Es super delicada asi que no te va a herir, claro siempre hay que hacerlo lento y de una manera suave ) 🔸Lo hago antes de ir a Dormir para que mi piel descanse en la noche,🔸Me aseguró antes de que mi piel este limpia, seca y en su forma más natural, sin ningún producto aplicado antes como sueros o hidratantes. 🔸Sujeto mi piel delicadamente y la depiladorcita para llegar a todas las áreas de la nariz que quiero quiero exfoliar y tengo piel muerta 🔸Después hidrato y a 😴💤 🔸Inmediatamente veras resultados. 🔸Solo lo hago en la nariz porque es donde tengo problema( hay gente que lo hace en toda la Cara, evitando el area de los ojos siempre, y esta técnica se llama "dermaplane" si les interesa toda la cara les sugiero leer más acerca #diy#eyebrow#razor#beauty#hudabeauty#skin#flawless#wakeupandmakeup#vegas_nay#anastasiabeverlyhills

