Kencangkan Kulit Wajah dengan Ramuan Putih Telur

MEMILIKI kulit wajah kencang, cerah dan lembut tentu menjadi dambaan setiap wanita. Sampai-sampai tak sedikit wanita yang rela merogoh kocek dalam-dalam untuk mendapatkan kulit yang sempurna dengan ketiga kriteria tersebut.
Akan tetapi, daripada selalu terpapar dengan bahan kimia seperti botox yang mahal dan belum tentu baik untuk kulit, cobalah bahan alami satu ini untuk mendapatkan tiga manfaat tersebut. Lantas apa bahan alami tersebut?
Jawabannya adalah putih telur! Ya, tak hanya enak untuk dijadikan makanan dan murah, putih telur juga bermanfaat untuk kecantikan. Bagaimana menerapkannya?
Sebagaimana tips yang dibagi oleh ratu tips kecantikan Instagram, Farah Dhukai, putih telur bisa membuat wajah yang mulai kendur dan kusam menjadi kencang dan glowing.
Caranya, pisahkan putih dari kuning telur , pastikan tidak ada kuning telur sama sekali karena akan membuat putih telur tak berkembang dengan sempurna. Kemudian tambahkan satu sendok makan gula pasir lalu kocok hingga berubah tekstur seperti krim.
😮😶2 INGREDIENTS to SHRINK/TIGHTEN PORES and SKIN! 😮😶 ⛄️DIY BUBBLE FOAM MASK!! Servin some Mrs. Doubtfire realness 😂Ive seen this bubble mask that foams after you apply it onto the skin so I thought I would DIY it... the diy version starts as a foam (because its all natural) but you can feel the bubbles working on your skin.. so SHRINK LARGE PORES and GET HYDRATED, SOFT, SUPER TIGHT skin!! (you know that tight feeling facelift you get when you wear a super tight high ponytail.. thats what this feels like. natural botox lol) 😛DISCLAIMER: try not to eat it! its SO YUMMY!!! 😊I love me some skincare that's good enough to eat! All my bakers out there know whats up!🍰 (yes I know this is a merengue. I love food) 🍦ALL YOU NEED: 🥚EGG WHITES (from one egg) **make sure there is NO YOLK otherwise this wont bubble) 🍬SUGAR (1 tbsp) 🍳-you can do this with JUST egg whites too but I like adding sugar cuz of the amazing benefits it has for your skin! more on that later 🍯WHISK your egg whites and sugar in a ceramic/metal bowl. DO NOT use plastic (it wont foam) .. you can use an electric mixer or whisk it by hand 💪🏾 ❄️Keep whisking until it changes from runny yellowish egg whites to a white thick bubbly foam 🌬Apply the foam to your entire face - you can use a brush to apply it or your CLEAN fingers 🙊Youll feel the bubbles tingling your skin! it kinda tickles and feels really cool! 💦Wash off after 10-15 mins 💥BOOM. TIGHT SKIN. TIGHT PORES. 💸Glycolic Bubble Mask to buy: $54 💵DIY this Glycolic Bubble Mask: Less than $4 😱WHY THIS WORKS:😱 SUGAR: natural form of glycolic acid -makes your skin younger looking and fresh because of cell turnover natural exfoliant (alpha hydroxy acids) -natural humectant = juices your skin up with moisture and traps it in EGG WHITES: high in protein so they help heal the skin and kill acne -helps wrinkles and make the skin appear firmer/tighter -the protein is a natural astringent so it tones your face and soaks up any excess oil and its a “preservative” -contain an enzyme called Lysozyme that helps to tighten and shrink pores -helps with skin elasticity 👇🏽Tag a friend you'd do this with👯 👍🏾like this vid and share the love! ❤ Disclaimer: Test patch 1st!
A video posted by Farah D (@farahdhukai) on
Jika sudah berubah tekstur, oleskan seluruh krim putih telur tersebut ke seluruh bagian wajah lalu diamkan selama 15 menit atau sampai terasa kaki di wajah. Setelah selesai, cuci dengan air seperti biasa. And BOOM! Kulit kencang dan pori-pori menjadi lebih kecil.
Putih telur yang tinggi protein memang ampuh mengatasi masalah kulit seperti kerut dan jerawat. Ditambah dengan gula yang mengandung glycolic acid yang dapat membuat kulit wajah terlihat lebih muda dan segar.
TREN FASHION 2017: Modis dengan Handbag Super Besar yang Populer di Paris Fashion Week
Selain Dubai, Oman Bisa Jadi Destinasi Liburan Baru di Timur Tengah
Kabar Baik! Ternyata Ponsel Tidak Memengaruhi Kesuburan Pria