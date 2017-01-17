Kencangkan Kulit Wajah dengan Ramuan Putih Telur

😮😶2 INGREDIENTS to SHRINK/TIGHTEN PORES and SKIN! 😮😶 ⛄️DIY BUBBLE FOAM MASK!! Servin some Mrs. Doubtfire realness 😂Ive seen this bubble mask that foams after you apply it onto the skin so I thought I would DIY it... the diy version starts as a foam (because its all natural) but you can feel the bubbles working on your skin.. so SHRINK LARGE PORES and GET HYDRATED, SOFT, SUPER TIGHT skin!! (you know that tight feeling facelift you get when you wear a super tight high ponytail.. thats what this feels like. natural botox lol) 😛DISCLAIMER: try not to eat it! its SO YUMMY!!! 😊I love me some skincare that's good enough to eat! All my bakers out there know whats up!🍰 (yes I know this is a merengue. I love food) 🍦ALL YOU NEED: 🥚EGG WHITES (from one egg) **make sure there is NO YOLK otherwise this wont bubble) 🍬SUGAR (1 tbsp) 🍳-you can do this with JUST egg whites too but I like adding sugar cuz of the amazing benefits it has for your skin! more on that later 🍯WHISK your egg whites and sugar in a ceramic/metal bowl. DO NOT use plastic (it wont foam) .. you can use an electric mixer or whisk it by hand 💪🏾 ❄️Keep whisking until it changes from runny yellowish egg whites to a white thick bubbly foam 🌬Apply the foam to your entire face - you can use a brush to apply it or your CLEAN fingers 🙊Youll feel the bubbles tingling your skin! it kinda tickles and feels really cool! 💦Wash off after 10-15 mins 💥BOOM. TIGHT SKIN. TIGHT PORES. 💸Glycolic Bubble Mask to buy: $54 💵DIY this Glycolic Bubble Mask: Less than $4 😱WHY THIS WORKS:😱 SUGAR: natural form of glycolic acid -makes your skin younger looking and fresh because of cell turnover natural exfoliant (alpha hydroxy acids) -natural humectant = juices your skin up with moisture and traps it in EGG WHITES: high in protein so they help heal the skin and kill acne -helps wrinkles and make the skin appear firmer/tighter -the protein is a natural astringent so it tones your face and soaks up any excess oil and its a “preservative” -contain an enzyme called Lysozyme that helps to tighten and shrink pores -helps with skin elasticity 👇🏽Tag a friend you'd do this with👯 👍🏾like this vid and share the love! ❤ Disclaimer: Test patch 1st!

