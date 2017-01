Palette Eyeshadow Kylie Jenner Ludes Terjual dalam 9 Menit!

#TheRoyalPeachPalette sold out in 9 MINUTES!!! Congrats to everyone who got theirs! You’re going to fall in love with this palette and I'm excited to see the looks you all create! So much more to come very soon. x 🍑

