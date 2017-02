TOP FAMILY: Butuh Inspirasi, Follow 5 Akun Instagram Ini

“I met him five years ago. He answered an advertisement that I posted for cleaning services. His place was a mess. He was living like a hermit. He was a hypochondriac. His wife passed away in 2007, so he was just sitting around on the computer and waiting to die. Now we are like family. I visit him every day. We have over 5,000 pictures together. We go shopping. We go on walks. He even cooks now. He has given me a purpose. All of his accomplishments make me proud. Sometimes I feel like I’ve created a monster! He’s become a completely different person.“ (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

A photo posted by Humans of New York (@humansofny) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PST