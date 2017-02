Ketika Perang Membuat Bandara-Bandara Ini Terbengkalai

Johnston Atoll Airport is a former US military airport, it is located bang in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and was abandoned in 2005. It is now falling into disrepair and now the runway is only ever used in extreme emergencies. Fancy a career in aviation? Then get in touch now!! https://lnkd.in/ddSdqYs #love #TagsForLikes.com #TagsForLikesApp #instagood #me #smile #follow #cute #photooftheday #tbt #followme #TagsForLikes.com #girl #beautiful #happy #picoftheday #instadaily #food #swag #amazing #TFLers #fashion #igers #fun #summer #instalike #bestoftheday #smile #like4like #friends #instamood

