Bingung Sarapan Besok? Bikin Alpukat Telur yang Maknyus Yuk

Which one would you choose for breakfast?! 🍳🥑✨ # Baked Avocado Eggs 4 Ways Servings: 4 INGREDIENTS 2 avocados 4 eggs Salt, to taste Pepper, to taste TOPPING OPTIONS: Bacon bits Cherry tomatoes, quartered Basil, chopped Cheddar cheese, shredded Chives, chopped PREPARATION 1. Preheat oven to 400°F/200°C. 2. Slice the avocados in half and remove the pits. 3. Place the avocado halves on a baking sheet and scoop out some of the flesh to make a bigger hole. 4. Crack one egg into each hole and season with salt and pepper. 5. Top with toppings of choice and bake for 15 minutes or until yolk reaches desired consistency. 6. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and enjoy!

A post shared by Goodful (@goodful) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:55am PDT