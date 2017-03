Lagi Ada di Puncak? Makan Siang Enaknya di 3 Restoran Ini Sambil Lihat Pemandangan

For people who living around Jaboetabek, who does't know Rindu Alam? This restaurant has been around a long time, even when I was a kid and being one of the legendary restaurant in Puncak area. This restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating area with tea garden view. The main dish of this restaurant is typical Sundanese food such as fried Gurame Goreng, Sate Ayam, Pepes, Cah Kangkung, etc Location: Rumah Makan Rindu Alam Address: Jl. Raya Puncak, Desa Tugu Utara, Kec. Cisarua, Jawa Barat Taste: ⭐⭐⭐ Service: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Value for Money: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #FoodInLoveID #RinduAlam #sunda #sundanese #puncak #westjava #nomnom #eatandtreats #jakarta #anakjajan #jktfoodbang #food #foods #foodie #foodpic #foodgasm #foodporn #foodlover #foodpics #foodphotography #foodforfoodies #foodblogger #like #likes #follow #instafood #instalike #jktgofood #instafood #foodstagram

