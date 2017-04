Pantai Penyusuk Surga Terindah di Pulau Bangka

Look y'all, the return of sand and sea on my stream! This time, my work takes me to Bangka island off the coast of South Sumatra. The beaches here bear similarities to those of Bangka's more well known sister island Belitung, with spectacular limestone formation dotted along its beaches. As it did on my first time in Bangka 6 years ago, it was raining, so it was not the post card view we had expected. Nevertheless, my soul basks in the sound of waves, the smell of the ocean, and the salty air. 🏖

A post shared by Cecylia Sadikin (@cessa_lee) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:47am PDT