HARI KARTINI 2017: Mampu Gapai Puncak Tertinggi Dunia Buktikan Perempuan Indonesia Hebat

A well-spent weekend done ! After the trail run, we continued our trip to Mt. Semeru, the highest mountain in Java. Feeling a bit exhausted after the run when we started to hike. But it was all paid off. Sunny days, beautiful sceneries in every step of our hike and good laugh along the way. And this one is one of dreams came true. Been wanted to climb this mountain since a couple years ago and finally made it to the summit ! So honored to be there. So blessed to have this trip done. Thanks universe ! 🌞🍻 #semeru #wissemu #ina7summits #eastjavatrip #lifeisgood

A post shared by Mathilda Dwi Lestari (@mathilda_dwi) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:15am PST