Tips Memilih Paket Wisata Halong Bay di Vietnam

Ha Long Bay!🌊 -last one I promise!🙈 But I didnt want you guys to miss out on this absolutely stunning view! Happy Wekkeeeeennnd, xx N #vietnam #cookbook2 #eatbetternotlesstravels #halongbay

A post shared by Nadia Damaso, 2 1 (@nadiadamaso_ebnl) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:16am PDT