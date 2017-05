Menyusuri Muasal Sandwich, Setangkup Roti Isi yang Mendunia

I love Ciabatta (all bread really ๐Ÿ™). Baked ham, swiss cheese, mayo, spinach and tomato make for the perfect combination filling.ย And a side of spicy potato wedges because carbs.ย I've also moved back into a surplus, more on that soon.

A post shared by Donal Maher (@pancakesmakeyoufamous) on May 2, 2017 at 4:48am PDT