Pesawat Luar Angkasa Rusia Cari 9 Turis untuk Diterbangkan ke Bulan, Siapa yang Mau Ikut?

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer (@astro2fish) and cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos launched into orbit to begin their four and a half month mission on the International Space Station. After a six-hour flight, their Soyuz arrived at the International Space Station (@ISS) at 9:18 a.m. EDT Thursday, where the two new crew members joined Commander Peggy Whitson of NASA and Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency). The crew members will conduct approximately 250 science investigations in fields such as biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development. Photo Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani #nasa #space #astronauts #iss #soyuz

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:02am PDT