Wah! Puncak Gunung Tropis Tertinggi di Dunia Ternyata Ada di Peru

Sometimes even the biggest mountains get a little shy - Nevado Chacraraju, it's summit hidden in the clouds, looms over the azure waters of Laguna Sesenta y Nueve. Today we set off for an 8-day trek around the Cordillera Huayhuash. Smell ya later ✌ #teamnoshower

