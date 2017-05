Al-Hijr, Destinasi Wisata Ziarah Sambil Belajar Sejarah Islam di Arab Saudi

Al-Hijr Archeological Site, Saudi Arabia While its northern neighbor and fellow Nabataean city, Petra, is far more well-known and visited, this beautiful site is composed of well over 100 elaborately carved tombs that date back over 2,000 years, making it a must see locale. #lines #arquitetura #historical #arquitectura #architect #architektur #interior #architecture #culture #architexture #historia #abstract #building #architectures #architecturestudent #architettura #modern #ancient #military #instagood #heritage #decor #house #old #museum #architectural #geometry #architectureporn #history #lost_wandererr

A post shared by The Lost Wanderer 📆 (@lost_wandererr) on May 11, 2017 at 9:21am PDT