Tidak Hanya Wajah, Kulit Kepala Juga Harus di Scrubbing

DIY SCALP SCRUB TO GET RID OF DANDRUFF, ITCHYNESS 😱AND PROMOTE HAIR GROWTH 💁🏻 TAG 4 BESTIES 👯‍♂️ Song: Talking to you by beautiful Izzy Bizu 👌🏻 All I used: 🔸1/2 of Brown sugar 🔸3 tbsp of Olive Oil( full of antioxidants, natural moisturizer, anti-inflammatory soothing properties) 🔸4 tbsp of shampoo( Makes it easier to massage and remove it without leaving any residue) 🔸10 drops of Tea tree oil( antimicrobial,antiseptic,anti fugal properties) Measurement changes depending on each person, so play around with the ingredients and find the consistency that you like. 🔸I do this on my hair dry twice a month 😉🎈The Scalp is an extension of our face 🙍🏻and is considered SKIN👌🏻but we forget about our scalp just because it is covered with hair🙈but see it from this point we wash our face everyday right? but we do need more than washing our face in order to have better skin💪so we exfoliate, moisturize, tone it etc. So same it happens with our scalp😳 it needs more than just washing it like we normally do, it needs to be exfoliated to get it of product build up where most of the time is what causes dandruff and itchiness, because some gels, hairsprays etc leave tiny amounts of residue everytime we use them, besides the fact that the skin on our scalp is shedding faster than on the other parts of our body, and that is why it is very important to exfoliate and massaging it it to take the flakes off your head and promote hair growth :). Also Dandruff can clog pores, and that could be another reason for hair loss and thinning hair 🤔 EXFOLIANTE PARA CUERO CABELLUDO, PARA LA CASPA, Y PROMOVER CRECIMIENTO DEL CABELLO. El cuero cabelludo es una extension de la cara por lo cual también es piel, nosotros lavamos la cara todos los días verdad? pero para tener la piel facial mas bonita lavarnos la cara no es suficiente así que por eso la exfoliamos, la hidratamos etc, así que lo mismo pasa con nuestro cuero cabelludo necesitamos mas que lavarlo, hay que exfoliarlo. #diy#beauty#scrub#skincare#haircare#hudabeauty#wakeupandmakeup#recipe#video#tutorial#hair#dandruff#hairgrowth#exfoliator#anastasiabeverllyhills#stepbystep#hairwash#wash#sugar#olive

