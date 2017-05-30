5 Motif Tato yang Bakal Tren di Tahun Ini

£30 MARCH MADNESS!!! Poppin off!!! Tattooin bare, all day long, so many people so many tattoos. Developing the shoalin shadow technique, by the end of march I will be a high level spiritual warrior, I will be God, King of the Underground, the people's champion, the man the myth, the living legend live in the flesh, run up in your mums drum an slap her breast. Believe in the power of self, it's all there, it's all already there, you just got to unlock it within yourself, ain't nothing out there there that's gonna give you what you want or make you into who you wanna be, fuck that noise, that's bullshit, on my life, I swear it, it's all inside you, everything, it's all in your self, focus on it, inside, what you want, if you want it, you can have it, trust and believe, the shit is real I swear it, look at me! Ok cool I ain't made some made millions and I'm still very cruddy, but I'm doin what I want to do everyday, not a single day feels like a chore, everything I do I'm loving it! I'm tattooin all day n making music in the night, I'm lovin a lovely woman, I'm eating good food, I'm creating cool shit, I'm doin mad cool shit all the fuckin time, I can't lie, I'm gassed, I'm so fuckin gassed! Shits looking good for the The Big Papi Trapy, to all yous lot that emailed, I PROMISE, all emails will be replied to, I can't promise I can get you booked in for the march madness, I am trying my very best to tattoo as much as I can and see Everyone, so yo, if you got a booking with me already then you fuckin come, coz you'd be such a dickhead if you don't, bare people want the time you've been given, so your just some ultimate dickhead if you book n we confirm a time but then you don't show up, that's fucked, think about it, I don't ask for deposit, it's all based on trust, you trust in me to get tattooed and I trust that you are true to your word when you say you gonna come. So yo, don't fuck about. Be real, be true as I am true to you, I'm doin this shit. The People's Champion is out here fighting for you!!!! •LONDON• •SNAPCHAT•ME•@•TYLR72• •TWITTER•ME•@•TRAPHOUSE140• •THE TRAP LINE 07459 254228 OR EMAIL TrapHouseLDNbookings@gmail.com• •#RoadIsLife•

A post shared by THE PEOPLES CHAMPION (@traphousetattooer) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:54am PST