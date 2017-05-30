5 Motif Tato yang Bakal Tren di Tahun Ini

TATO sekarang ini menjadi bagian tak terpisahkan dari kaum urban. Sebagai bentuk seni tubuh, menjadi alasan banyak orang merekatkan tinta permanen di atas kulitnya.
Sudah ada sejak jauh hari, popularitas tato sampai sekarang tak diragukan lagi. Beberapa artis kenamaan dunia seperti David Beckham dan Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson dianggap memiliki peran penting dalam mempertahankan eksistensi tato.
Tapi, di 2017, tato seperti apa yang banyak dipilih kaum urban? Dilansir Fashion Beans dari London Tattoo Guide, Tom Angell, berikut beberapa tato yang bisa menjadi referensi Anda.
1. Hand Poked
Walau menggunakan mesin, tato jenis ini menusukkan tinta ke kulit dengan menggunakan jarum yang terikat pada tongkat. Hasil akhir dari tato ini adalah tampilan estetis dan terlihat lebih alami seperti buatan tangan. Biasanya, tato jenis ini bentuknya kecil, cantik, namun terlihat rumit.
Thanks Brandon! #handpoked #StanleyMouse @savedla
A post shared by @taticompton on
2. Signature Stamps
All healed on Kim 👄 thanks babe!
A post shared by missemilymalice@gmail.com (@emilymalice) on
Tato jenis ini merupakan buah pikir kreatifitas Anda sendiri. Jangan lagi pakai design yang sudah pernah dibuat orang, agar kesan eksklusif bisa Anda dapatkan.
3. So Naive Yet So
£30 MARCH MADNESS!!! Poppin off!!! Tattooin bare, all day long, so many people so many tattoos. Developing the shoalin shadow technique, by the end of march I will be a high level spiritual warrior, I will be God, King of the Underground, the people's champion, the man the myth, the living legend live in the flesh, run up in your mums drum an slap her breast. Believe in the power of self, it's all there, it's all already there, you just got to unlock it within yourself, ain't nothing out there there that's gonna give you what you want or make you into who you wanna be, fuck that noise, that's bullshit, on my life, I swear it, it's all inside you, everything, it's all in your self, focus on it, inside, what you want, if you want it, you can have it, trust and believe, the shit is real I swear it, look at me! Ok cool I ain't made some made millions and I'm still very cruddy, but I'm doin what I want to do everyday, not a single day feels like a chore, everything I do I'm loving it! I'm tattooin all day n making music in the night, I'm lovin a lovely woman, I'm eating good food, I'm creating cool shit, I'm doin mad cool shit all the fuckin time, I can't lie, I'm gassed, I'm so fuckin gassed! Shits looking good for the The Big Papi Trapy, to all yous lot that emailed, I PROMISE, all emails will be replied to, I can't promise I can get you booked in for the march madness, I am trying my very best to tattoo as much as I can and see Everyone, so yo, if you got a booking with me already then you fuckin come, coz you'd be such a dickhead if you don't, bare people want the time you've been given, so your just some ultimate dickhead if you book n we confirm a time but then you don't show up, that's fucked, think about it, I don't ask for deposit, it's all based on trust, you trust in me to get tattooed and I trust that you are true to your word when you say you gonna come. So yo, don't fuck about. Be real, be true as I am true to you, I'm doin this shit. The People's Champion is out here fighting for you!!!! •LONDON• •SNAPCHAT•ME•@•TYLR72• •TWITTER•ME•@•TRAPHOUSE140• •THE TRAP LINE 07459 254228 OR EMAIL TrapHouseLDNbookings@gmail.com• •#RoadIsLife•
A post shared by THE PEOPLES CHAMPION (@traphousetattooer) on
Gaya ini terinspiasi dari dunia grafiti dan budaya jalanan. Tato jenis ini biasanya berupa gambar yang terbuat dari garis hitam, bebas, dan kasar. Itu dilakukan agar kesan jalanan terasa di gambarnya. Walau sederhana, jika gambar yang ditentukan tepat, bisa menjadi point of view sekitar.
4. Sex Appeal
Don't worry! I'll tattoo you even if you're a cunt. Just pay me and shut up :)
A post shared by Ian Parkin Tattooer (@ianparkintattoo) on
Sampai sekarang, gambar perempuan seksi masih menjadi salah satu primadona. Selain itu, gambar gadis pin-up juga tak kamm lah populer. Tapi, design tato pun berkembang, bahkan mendobrak batasan. Beberapa dari pemilik tato berani untuk menampilkan gambar yang sedikit vulgar. It's fine!
5. Scar Tissue
Zipper to cover up a gnarly scar by @christopherhornsbytattoos #om #omtattooandmassage #scottsville #cville #charlottesville #zippertattoo #scartattoo #uva #va #virginia #vcu #rva #richmond #tattootime #tattoo #tattoolife #ink
A post shared by Om Tattoo & Massage (@omtattooandmassage) on
Beberapa dari seniman tato belakangan ini cukup ekstrim menampilkan gambar. Mereka tak jarang membuat gambar bekas luka atau sesuatu yang lebih art dengan gambar zip terbuka. Salah satu alasannya adalah untuk merepresentatifkan mereka yang punya luka, dan mengajaknya untuk tetap percaya diri.
