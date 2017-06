Pangeran Arab Bagikan Pengalamannya Kali Pertama Berpuasa di Luar Angkasa

On this day in 1965, astronaut Edward H. White II, the first American astronaut to walk in space, is shown during his egress from the spacecraft. He remained outside for 21 minutes during the third revolution of the Gemini-4 mission. His face is covered by a shaded visor to protect him from the unfiltered rays of the sun. He wears a specially designed spacesuit for the extravehicular activity. In his right hand, he carries a Hand-Held Self-Maneuvering Unit with which he controlled his movements, while donning an emergency oxygen supply chest pack. White was attached to the spacecraft by a 25-feet umbilical line and a 23-feet tether line, both wrapped together with gold tape to form one cord. Credit: NASA #NASA #astronaut #spaceflight

A post shared by NASA Exploration Systems (@explorenasa) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:38am PDT