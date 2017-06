OBAMA DI BALI: Destinasi Wisata Pilihan untuk Obama di Ubud

One of Bali's favourite character and dance ...straight from the mythology , the BARONG is a good spirit that protects the land and its people and it is in constant battles with the demon ( Kris). #tradition #dances #mythology #balinesetradition#loves_united_bali #loves_united_asia #excellent_asia #loves_united_indonesia #cacomundo #ig_people #cool_capture_ #ig_worldcolours #sight_people #viajarépreciso

A post shared by Ines Crema (@ines_crema) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:40am PDT