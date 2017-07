Toples Permen Pineapple Bikin Rumah Ceria, Yuk Bikin Sendiri

This sweet candy jar is the perfect way to celebrate #pineappleday and would make the perfect teacher's gift! #crafty #DIY #diply #crafts #imadethis #makersgonnamake #feelingcrafty #pienapple #teachersgift #endofschool #candyjar

A post shared by Crafty (@diplycrafty) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:24am PDT