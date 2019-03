View this post on Instagram

You were born as unicorn, now strut the world like one! Most of you guys nangkepnya aku kaya pede full 100% kaya gapunya insecurities sama sekali, padahal mah banyak insecurities dan pede juga ga selalu, keliatannya doang wkwk. tau ga kenapa? I think my zodiac being a leo plays a big role in this lol krn leo maunya keliatan pede dan gapunya kekurangan padahal insecurities yang ditutupin banyak. Tapi at the end of the day, I should love my self more and listen to my own voice bukan omongan orang lain. Jadi guys untuk kalian please go beyond yourself. Always remember that YOU ARE WORTHY, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE LOVED! unleash your inner unicorn🦄 #BornUnicorn