KELUARGA kerajaan memang tidak bisa bermain di sembarang tempat. Hanya tempat-tempat tertentu yang diperbolehkan didatangi oleh mereka. Karenanya, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton pun memilih untuk membuat sendiri taman bermainnya.
Kate Middleton mendandani sedemikian rupa taman luas di Royal Horticultural Society Garden dalam gelaran Chelsea Flower Show. Dia pun berkolaborasi dengan dua orang arsitek landscape Andrée Davies dan Adam White.
Di taman Royal Horticultural Society Garden, Pangeran George, Putri Charlotte, dan Pangeran Louis menghabiskan waktu bersama melakukan aktivitas luar ruangan sekeluarga, sembari menengok desain taman yang dirancang Kate. Bahkan ketiga anaknya tersebut membantu mengumpulkan dedaunan, ranting dan lumut.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Foto-foto bagaimana keseruan Kate, William berserta George, Charlotte, dan Louis asyik bermain di taman pun telah dirilis oleh Kensington Palace dalam laman akun Instagram resmi William dan Kate, “Kensingtonpalace”.
Dalam foto tersebut, sang juru foto, Matt Porteous, memperlihatkan bagaimana George dan Charlotte asyik bermain ayunan, duduk santai di miniatur jembatan sambil menikmati arus sungai dengan bertelanjang kaki.
Kemudian, ada pula si bungsu, Louis, yang asyik berlarian di sekitar taman, melihat bunga-bunga bersama Kate, hingga bermain ayunan bersama sang Ayah, William. Sementara Kate dengan tampilan kasual berkemeja lengan panjang dan celana blue jeans, tampak seru bergelantungan bermain ayunan.
Kate memang merancang taman asri Royal Horticultural Society Garden ini sebagai wujud dari dorongan dan perhatian Kate akan manfaat dari aktif melakukan kegiatan di luar ruangan, tak hanya bagi kesehatan fisik namun juga kesehatan mental.
Kate menyakini, hal itu bisa menjadi fondasi dasar bagi anak-anak untuk tumbuh dewasa bahagia dan sehat. Pasalnya, dalam beberapa waktu terakhir Kate Middelton fokus pada pekerjaannya, guna menjadikan hal ini berguna di masa depan.
