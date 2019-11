View this post on Instagram

๐Ÿ”ฅ๐ŸŽจ CREATIVE CHALLENGE ALERT ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐ŸŽจ Ready to create my new Vogue China cover? ๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿ’„๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿผ Remix this image on PicsArt and if it is REALLY cool your artwork will become the printed cover of @VogueChina September issue. This is the very first collaborative cover signed by #voguechina and #picsart community! Please make me EXTRA COOL ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿคฉ If I convinced you, do it on PicsArt now! Only 2 days left! ๐Ÿ˜ฑ 1๏ธโƒฃ Download PicsArt and enter the #VOGUECHINAxPICSART 48h challenge 2๏ธโƒฃ Edit my image by using all of your creativity and imagination 3๏ธโƒฃ Post your artwork on PicsArt using the #VogueChinaCoverChallenge & #VOGUECHINAxPICSART 4๏ธโƒฃ @PicsArt and its community will select the top 9 remixes, and the final list will be announced at @VogueChina Instagram and Weibo account 5๏ธโƒฃ our very special Vogue jury, led by the incredible Editor-in-Chief @angelica_cheung, amazing photographer @solvesundsbostudio and myself will choose the final winner ๐Ÿ† ๐Ÿฅฐ 6๏ธโƒฃ the final winner remix will be printed on THE COVER OF VOGUE CHINA I mean ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ”ฅโ™ฅ๏ธ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿ˜Ž (link in bio, start remixing ๐ŸŽจ๐Ÿคช)