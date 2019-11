View this post on Instagram

being a young parent means we met a little early. but it also means i get to love you a little longer. some people said your life ended when you had a baby, but my life had just began. babies dont take away your future, they give you a new one πŸ‘ΆπŸ½ watch my little chit chat about what i expect in the journey to come as a Madre on my story πŸ‘ΆπŸ½ @babyaxioo @vaniova #foreverynewparents #babyaxioo #babyaxioovania #KimmyjayantiXbabyaxioo #MissMadre