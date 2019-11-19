Tempat bertemu pertama kali dengan pasangan menyimpan kenangan manis bagi sebagian besar orang. Bahkan tak jarang pria melamar wanita pujaan hatinya di tempat pertama kali mereka bertemu. Salah satu contohnya adalah Christopher Garth.
Pria berusia 38 tahun itu bertemu pertama kali dengan kekasihnya, Lauren Oiye, saat sedang berselancar di Honolulu, Hawaii. Mereka kemudian menjalin cinta dan beberapa tahun setelahnya Christopher yakin untuk menghabiskan sisa hidupnya bersama sang kekasih. Ia memiliki ide kreatif untuk melamar sambil berselancar.
Melansir Independent, Selasa (19/11/2019), ide itu benar-benar direalisasikan oleh Christopher. Ketika sedang berselancar di sebelah Lauren, dirinya berlutut di atas papan selancar lalu mengeluarkan cincin yang disimpan di saku celana renangnya. Di situlah ia mengajukan lamaran.
• •• Like everything with us... there is always a good story to accompany. • •• This morning my best friend @this_garth and I went out for a surf. Little did I know he would be asking me to be his partner for life! • •• Story time: we caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates. I turn back to make sure he was on the wave with me and he was on one knee with a ring box and screamed out “Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?!” At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t. And of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I LOVE from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am, and makes me laugh everyday and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is. • •• Christopher Garth, I love you and am so grateful the stars aligned and our ancestors that came before us so beautifully orchestrated this for us! Here’s to a lifetime of laughter and keeping things simple and authentic! • •• I said YES 💍 • •• Thank you @tommypierucki @aaronmizu @lisaunderwater @chrisberinger for documenting this incredible event! ❤️🙏🏽❤️
Momen manis tersebut ternyata tertangkap kamera oleh beberapa fotografer yang kebetulan berada di sekitar pantai tempat berselancar. Beberapa berpendapat itu adalah momen melamar kekasih yang romantis. Namun ternyata, ada sedikit tragedi ketika itu.