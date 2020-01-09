nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Mundur dari Kerajaan Inggris, Pangeran Harry dan Meghan Markle Pindah ke Kanada?

Pradita Ananda, Jurnalis · Kamis 09 Januari 2020 13:01 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2020 01 09 196 2151011 mundur-dari-kerajaan-inggris-pangeran-harry-dan-meghan-markle-pindah-ke-kanada-ltlwBCp6TE.jpg Meghan Markle. (Foto: Reuters)
KABAR mengejutkan datang dari Duke dan Duchess of Sussex, Pangeran Harry dan Meghan Markle. Siang ini, melalui akun laman Instagram resmi keduanya, “sussexroyal”, pasangan suami-istri ini mengumumkan ingin pindah.

Lewat narasi panjang, keduanya mengungkapkan akan pindah ke Kanada. Kepindahan ini bukan berarti Pangeran Harry, Meghan dan sang putra, Archie Harrison akan tidak lagi mengunjungi Inggris.

Dalam narasinya, keluarga kecil ini menjelaskan setelah berbulan-bulan menimbang, mereka memutuskan akan memisahkan dan menyeimbangkan waktu untuk tinggal di antara kedua tempat, Inggris dan Kanda.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Namun, keduanya menegaskan tetap menghormati tugas terhadap Ratu Elizabeth II, Persemakmuran, dan Perlindungan serta berkolaborasi bersama para anggota keluarga kerajaan lainnya seperti Pangeran Charles, Pangeran William serta yang terkait lainnya.

Dalam narasi yang sama, Harry dan Meghan mengungkapkan melalui keputusan kepindahan ini membuat adanya keseimbangan geografis.

Dengan demikian, keduanya dapat membesarkan Archie dengan tetap menghargai tradisi kerajaan, namun di sisi lain juga membuat ketiganya bisa fokus kehidupan mereka sebagai keluarga muda.

Dengan kepindahan ini, maka secara finansial keduanya tidak lagi mendapatkan support dari kerajaan Inggris. Meski demikian, mereka masih berniat untuk mendirikan badan amal, meskipun belum jelas akan dibangun di mana.

Hal ini tercetus, setalah Harry dan Meghan beserta Archie pulang berlibur selama beberapa minggu dari Kanada, tepatnya di iVancouver Island. Memang, Meghan sendiri sebelum menikah dengan Harry diketahui memang berdomisili di Toronto, Kanada.

Rumor soal Kanada yang akan dipilih oleh Harry-Meghan ini memang diperkuat oleh informasi dari salah satu kerabat keduanya, yang mengungkapkan pada The Daily Mail bahwa kemungkinan besar memang Harry-Meghan berencana untuk tinggal di Kanada di beberapa bulan mendatang.

Menurutnya, pembicaraan ini memang masih tahapan awal. Tapi, mereka berdua sudah serius dengan keputusan ini. Sahabatnya kedua itu merujuk pada seringnya perbedaan pendapat dengan pihak istana, karena mereka sering mengambil jalan yang lebih unik.

