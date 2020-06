View this post on Instagram

I can’t teach you everything I'm just gonna try to let you experience things Then, you need to take yourself the lesson from it Don’t be afraid to fail Be afraid not to try That's the thing called life. . 2.5 years old Kai can now swim without any help by himself. Quite very young and early compared to his brother when he was 4.5 yo. Juna can now kick a ball while flying in the air.