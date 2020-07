View this post on Instagram

πŸ'— PSA: This is Qasim's 4 month old foot. It was caused by a single strand of hair. It's official name is Hair Tourniquet Syndrome. He is my 4th child and I had never heard of such a thing until today. He was seen by his Pediatrician last week, there was nothing there, he was evaluated by his Physical Therapist 3 days ago, there was nothing there. I bathed him yesterday and I didn't see anything abnormal. Then today, I noticed the indentation in his toes and found a small piece of hair but figured no way it could be from that, so I disregarded it. I called right away for him to see the Pediatrician and within 2 hours he was being seen. When the Dr told me it was caused by I piece of hair, I was in disbelief. He told me how very lucky we are to catch it so soon because it often results in immediate amputation of the affected appendage. It's most common in infants because of the post-Partum hair loss of the mother. Light colored hair is extremely difficult to identify and surgeons often need microscopes to even see it. If you have infants or toddlers in the house, please keep this in mind!!! #growingpains #hairtourniquet.