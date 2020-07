View this post on Instagram

This is #makeup 🪒🌵🦵🏼 How I’ll be getting ready to hit the beach for the first time after the Corona crisis... 👙 ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Tag someone to let them know they are sexy whether they are smooth or prickly. 💚⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Loved detailing my prickly cactus leg using @m.i.a.brushes_by_einatdan fine detail brush “1”! This look was largely inspired by the digital art of @suckertom. And yes — those are cut-up old false eyelashes glued to the sides of my leg to enhance the illusion. Took 3 hours to create this look. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Products:⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @mehronmakeup Mimi Choi Illusion Palette⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @mehroncanada Paradise Face & Body Makeup⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @kryolanofficial Variety Eye Shadow Compact in “Bright”⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @makeupforever Flash Case ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @nyxcosmetics White Liner ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @lovecraftbeauty Apex and Meridian Liners⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @hauslabs Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner