💕COTTON CANDY CLOUD "bread" ☁️🍞⁣ ⁣ As you can see I'm having fun with this tiktok trend 😂 after doing the blue Oreo one yesterday (see previous post) I had the idea to make a cotton candy one but tweaked the recipe a bit. ⁣ ✨In this video, we doubled the recipe below because I wanted a larger end result. ⁣ ⁣ To make:⁣⁣ 3 egg whites⁣⁣ 1/4 cup sugar⁣⁣ 1 1/3 tablespoons cornstarch ⁣⁣ Cotton candy flavoring (found on amazon)⁣ Blue and pink gel coloring⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Using a hand or stand mixer, whisk together the egg whites until foamy. Add the sugar and cornstarch and whisk together again until stiff peaks (this will take a while). Add 1/2 vial of cotton candy flavoring and gently mix in. Separate the mixture into two bowls. Using gel food coloring, make one bowl pink and one blue. Add sooonfuls of each mixture on to a baking pan and slightly form into a round shape. Bake for 27 minutes in a 300 degree oven ✨⁣⁣