View this post on Instagram

😱 Wanna see something totally crazy? How about this video of our male polar bear Beliy visiting one of our resort rooms at night time? Breathtaking, isn’t it? 📸Thanks to the Van Dommelen family for sharing this footage with us! #animalsofinstagram #animalshots #animallife #animallove #animallover #animallovers #animals #animaux #animali #animales #tiere #dieren #pairidaiza #belgium #zoo #zoolife #bestzoo #bestzooeurope #bestzooever #wildlife #conservation #nature #naturephotography #photooftheday