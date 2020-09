View this post on Instagram

@Pppiccioli is all smiles today with his #CFDAAwards Trova for International Women’s Designer of the Year. “Far from the spotlight, the crowd, the toasts and the parties I accept this award with immense gratitude for the trust and benevolence of my colleagues and friends,” he said. “The atypical condition of the ceremony underlines the essence of this achievement: everyday dedication and love for beauty, in all of its meanings. I interpret this award as a reminder, for all the amazing work that my team did, all the support that I’ve received by my family and for the huge opportunity that life gave to me, doing what I love as a job. I daydream sometimes of what I would or could do if I wasn’t a fashion designer..in the end I am exactly where I want to be. So thank you @CFDA and thank you @Tomford for reminding me how lucky I am.” - #CFDAxKlarna