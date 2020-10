View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce that Zadie Smith's White Teeth is my first book club selection. This book, written 20 years ago when Smith was a college student, still captures the imagination of readers (and re-readers) around the world. Each of us can relate to Irie's struggle to define her own identity even as she honors her family history – and all of us can learn from the perspectives, people, traditions and religions represented by Smith's wonderful characters. Join my @literati book club today [link in bio] – every month you'll receive a book in the mail, along with a note from me. And you'll get access to a platform where you can discuss the book with me and other readers in our club. Looking forward to talking about White Teeth with you next month!